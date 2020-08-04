Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Tuesday Aug 04 2020
By
Web Desk

Sushant Singh had bipolar disorder, claim Mumbai police

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 04, 2020

Sushant Singh had bipolar disorder, claim Mumbai police

Mumbai police have claimed that late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput was suffering from bipolar disorder.

Indian media quoted Mumbai police chief Parambir Singh as saying that the Dil Bechara actor was suffering from bipolar disorder at the time of his death.

He said Sushant was also undergoing treatment and taking medicines for bipolar disorder.

Bipolar disorder is a mental condition characterised by extreme mood swings.

Sushant was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. According to police, the actor committed suicide.

Over 35 people including Sushant’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty have recorded their statement in the case. 

More From Bollywood:

Bollywood singer Jasleen Royal recovers from coronavirus, plans to donate plasma

Bollywood singer Jasleen Royal recovers from coronavirus, plans to donate plasma
Sushant’s sister takes a trip down memory lane with childhood photos with brother

Sushant’s sister takes a trip down memory lane with childhood photos with brother
Amitabh Bachchan 'upset' about leaving Abhishek behind after recovering from COVID-19

Amitabh Bachchan 'upset' about leaving Abhishek behind after recovering from COVID-19
Out and about: Katrina Kaif takes to the streets of Mumbai during India’s Unlock 3.0

Out and about: Katrina Kaif takes to the streets of Mumbai during India’s Unlock 3.0
Sushant Singh Rajput was 'upset' about getting linked to his ex-manager’s death

Sushant Singh Rajput was 'upset' about getting linked to his ex-manager’s death
Akshay Kumar announces his next film ‘Raksha Bandhan’, shares first poster

Akshay Kumar announces his next film ‘Raksha Bandhan’, shares first poster
Tanushree Dutta can't trust Mumbai Police with fair investigation in Sushant's death probe

Tanushree Dutta can't trust Mumbai Police with fair investigation in Sushant's death probe
Sushant Singh Rajput’s therapist defends Rhea Chakraborty: ‘She was his strongest support’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s therapist defends Rhea Chakraborty: ‘She was his strongest support’
Sushant Singh Rajput’s former cook says Rhea Chakraborty ‘sacked’ him

Sushant Singh Rajput’s former cook says Rhea Chakraborty ‘sacked’ him
Police unable to locate Sushant’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in Mumbai

Police unable to locate Sushant’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in Mumbai
Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan wish their fans Eid Mubarak

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan wish their fans Eid Mubarak
Kiara Advani feeling so ‘loved’ as she receives sweet wishes, blessings on her 28th birthday

Kiara Advani feeling so ‘loved’ as she receives sweet wishes, blessings on her 28th birthday

Latest

view all