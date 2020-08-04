Sushant Singh had bipolar disorder, claim Mumbai police

Mumbai police have claimed that late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput was suffering from bipolar disorder.



Indian media quoted Mumbai police chief Parambir Singh as saying that the Dil Bechara actor was suffering from bipolar disorder at the time of his death.

He said Sushant was also undergoing treatment and taking medicines for bipolar disorder.

Bipolar disorder is a mental condition characterised by extreme mood swings.

Sushant was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. According to police, the actor committed suicide.

Over 35 people including Sushant’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty have recorded their statement in the case.