Bollywood
Tuesday Aug 04 2020
Bollywood singer Jasleen Royal recovers from coronavirus, plans to donate plasma

Tuesday Aug 04, 2020

Bollywood singer Jasleen Royal, who was diagnosed with novel coronavirus on July 17, has tested negative for Covid-19 and plans to donate plasma.

Taking to Instagram, the 29-year-old singer said, “Tested negative finally.”

She further said, “In the coming 10 days or as soon as I’m ready, I plan to donate my plasma.”

Sharing her experience, the Nachde Ne Saare singer said, “Things to do if you are tested coronavirus positive. Inform everyone who had come in contact with you, co-operate with the authorities and the main thing is Do Not Panic!!!.”

“On the 17th of July, I was supposed to travel to Mumbai hence I got myself tested and came to know that I was corona positive,” she said and added ‘I had mild symptoms and was kept in home quarantine and all the necessary precautions were taken.”

“Yesterday I again went to get myself tested and the reports came negative.’

Before signing off, the singer said, “Would like to end this by saying GO CORONA GO.”

