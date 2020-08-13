Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt meet Sanjay Dutt in Mumbai following his cancer diagnosis

Bollywood power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt met Sanjay Dutt at his Bandra home in Mumbai, a day after he was diagnosed with lung cancer.

The paps caught Sanjay's Sadak 2 co-stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt arriving at his residence on Wednesday.

The couple arrived together in a vehicle late in the night.

Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer reportedly on Tuesday after he was hospitalised over breathing difficulties.

Later, it was found out that the actor is suffering from lung cancer and that he will be flying to the US for treatment.

Prior to this news, Sanjay had taken to social media to inform his fans that he will be taking a break from films and other activities due to health concerns.