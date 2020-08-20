Three Khans of Bollywood: Shah Rukh, Aamir and Salman still outshine the rest?

The three Khans - Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir - have literally changed the definition of stardom in the Bollywood with their stunning acting skills.

They have given many hits to the Indian film industry and won the hearts of millions of cinema-goers across the globe.

Undoubtedly, all three superstars have simultaneously worked in developing their own niche as a hero to etch their names in the minds and hearts of the audience forever.

Shah Rukh, who's known as 'King Khan' in the entertainment industry, regarded as the best ‘romantic hero’ ever, whereas Aamir is loved for doing the best movies in terms of content & research, while Salman Khan is liked for his powerful larger-than-life image on-screen.

SRK

Shah Rukh Khan, also known as "Baadshah of Bollywood", has received lots of praise from fans and critics throughout his career as an actor, film producer, and television personality.

He has appeared in more than 80 Bollywood films, and earned numerous accolades, including 14 Filmfare Awards.

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan has established himself as one of the most popular and influential actors of Indian cinema. He has a huge fan following on social media due to his unmatched performances. He has also given some logical movies to Bollywood throughout his career.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan's film career is spanning over thirty years, Khan has received numerous awards, including two National Film Awards as a film producer, and two Filmfare Awards for acting.