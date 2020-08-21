At least three dead in Karachi, Thatta as heavy rain lashes parts of Sindh

Motorists and pedestrians wade through a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains in the Pakistan´s port city of Karachi on August 21, 2020. — AFP/Asif Hassan

KARACHI: Heavy rain lashed various parts of Sindh, including Karachi, Hyderabad, and Thatta, on Friday, with at least three deaths recorded across the province.



A woman in Thatta's Idrees Ghubwani village died after being struck by lightning, police said. In Karachi, two people died due to same reasons in Memon Goth, authorities confirmed.

In Hyderabad, on the other hand, heavy rain brought the power system to a halt, with a Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) spokesperson saying at least 60 feeders had tripped in the city's Lateefabad and Qasimabad neighbourhoods.

Deputy Commissioner Fawad Soomro said the power supply to multiple pumping stations of the Water And Sanitation Agency (WASA) had been suspended.

If electricity supply was resumed, the authorities would ensure that the water was pumped out of the city in two to three hours, Soomro added.



In Karachi, multiple areas were submerged, with nullahs overflowing, drains blocked, and rainwater entering residential areas.

Rainwater entered the residential areas when a nullah in Baldia Town overflowed; the same happened in Buffer Zone Sector 15A-4.

Several feet of rainwater entered shops in Orangi Town's Aligarh Market, while rainwater started stagnating in streets in Shadman Town. Water also entered the Sakhi Hassan Graveyard's surroundings.

Numerous cars sank in rainwater near the Powerhouse Chowrangi in North Karachi, while water started stagnating in North Nazimabad's Block F and B.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Surjani Town received the highest rainfall at 170 millimetres (mm).

In addition, New Karachi, Nazimabad, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Masroor Base, Saadi Town, Landhi, PAF Faisal Base, and Jinnah International Airport received 88mm, 85.6mm, 77mm, 44.5mm, 28.5mm, 20.5mm, 14mm, and 6.7mm, respectively, the PMD added.

Earlier in the day, the PMD had forecast rains across Sindh — including Karachi — from Friday till Monday.

According to PMD Director Abdul Qayyum Bhutto, rain was expected in the metropolis starting Friday evening. The city may receive 20-30mm of rainfall, he added.

Bhutto said rain may continue across Karachi on the weekend as well, with heavy rainfall expected on Saturday and Sunday. The port city may receive more than 40-50mm of rainfall, he added, warning of a risk of urban flooding in low-lying areas.

The PMD official said the intensity of the showers may increase and the city may receive rainfall of up to 70-80mm if the low pressure system went further.

However, rain was likely to continue intermittently till Monday, he said.



On the other hand, downpour was also expected today in different cities of Punjab, including Lahore, Bhakkar, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, and Rajanpur.