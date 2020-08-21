Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Punjab govt issues COVID-19 SOPs for Muharram majalis, Ashura processions

Medical experts and authorities are skeptical of a second wave of the coronavirus, after the number of cases across the country declined drastically. Photo: file

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Health Department (P&SHD) said on Friday it has issued the Standard Operating Procedures aimed to curtail the spread of COVID-19 during the Muharram gatherings and processions.

Medical experts and authorities have voiced apprehensions against a second wave of the coronavirus as the government reopened businesses and various sectors after a decline in cases.

Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman had announced a day earlier that Muharram will begin from August 21 and Youm-e-Ashur will fall on August 30.

“Activities involving gathering of people during Moharram like Majalis, rallies, Zuljinnah & Alam processions, etc., are prone to close contact, surface sharing and environmental contamination with COVID-19 infection. Thus, abiding by preventive measures and strict compliance of SOPs is very important during all events regarding Moharram Majalis & processions,” the official notification read.

It also added a list of the SOPs to assist in curbing the spread of the virus. The preventive measures included ensuring proper handwashing, wearing masks, respiratory etiquettes, social distancing, avoiding physical contact, cleanliness and disinfection, self-protection and taking care of others etc.

Here is a detailed list of the SOPs issued by the provincial government:



