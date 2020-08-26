Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Aug 26 2020
PM Imran urges Afghan leaders to seize 'historic opportunity' for peace

Wednesday Aug 26, 2020


Prime Minister Imran Khan (left) and Chairman Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation Dr Abdullah Abdullah. — AFP/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday urged Afghan leaders to seize the "historic opportunity" for peace in Afghanistan and hoped for early commencement of Intra-Afghan talks.

According to Radio Pakistan, the premier made the comments during a telephonic conversation with Chairman Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation Dr Abdullah Abdullah.

“Afghan leaders must seize this historic opportunity to achieve an inclusive political settlement contributing to durable peace, security, and prosperity in Afghanistan,” PM Imran said.

He said that there is “no military” solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and a negotiated political settlement is the only way forward.

Pakistan looks forward to the commencement of Intra-Afghan Negotiations at the earliest, the premier added,

He also underscored the importance of Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral relations, that are based on common faith and culture, shared history and fraternal bonds between the two countries.

The premier reiterated Pakistan's commitment to further deepen brotherly ties and enhance cooperation in all fields.

PM Imran invited Dr Abdullah to visit the country as soon as possible to exchange views on advancing the Afghan peace process and forging closer ties between the two countries.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, Dr Abdullah appreciated Pakistan's support in the Afghan peace process.

"We reiterated on the unique opportunity to reduce violence, start [Intra-Afghan] talks and pursue a path to a dignified and durable peace," the Afghan leader said, of his conversion with the premier.

”I thanked the PM for invitation, and [will] visit Pakistan in near future,” he added.

