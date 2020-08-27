Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Thursday Aug 27 2020
By
Web Desk

Saif Ali Khan opens up about shooting a bold scene in 'Omkara'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 27, 2020

Saif Ali Khan opens up about shooting a bold scene in 'Omkara'

Saif Ali Khan was once asked if he would like to do a scene with no clothes on in one of his most popular films Omkara, starring Kareena Kapoor.

The actor had turned down the offer, presented to him by director Vishal Bhardwaj, putting up a condition.

“So, he said, ‘in fact, I think you should do it naked’. I said, ‘what?’ He said, ‘ya it’ll look good, you’re standing there with your back to the camera’. He said don’t worry it will be very dimly lit, like the movie. So, I said ‘listen, you and Tassaduq (director of photography) stand there with me while you direct me and I will stand there. I don’t mind, I’ll do it’," Saif said on a recent inteview on No Filter Neha.

Saif added, "He said ‘I’m not directing you naked’. I said ‘arre, if you’re not going to be naked then why should I be naked’. So, wasn’t."

The actor went on to express regrets over not doing the scene.

"But in retrospect, I should’ve done it, it was just too new an idea. I think after John Abraham, I would’ve been the first in Bollywood,” he said.

Working with Bhardwaj for conveying an entire page of dialogues without saying anything, Saif revealed, “Vishal Bharadwaj is a lovely director and it was a really clever scene because there’s this bit in Omkara where I had this one page of dialogue where I say ‘this Omkara fellow, he’s not made me the Baahubali, I’ll bloody show him, I’ll anoint myself the Baahubali, I’m going to kill everyone’. And he said ‘Listen I think this scene is too talky and this is cinema so we can do all this without any lines’. So, I said, ‘what do you mean?’”

More From Bollywood:

Alia Bhatt looks stunning in latest sun-kissed photo

Alia Bhatt looks stunning in latest sun-kissed photo
Ankita Lokhande rejects Rhea Chakraborty’s claims

Ankita Lokhande rejects Rhea Chakraborty’s claims
Katrina Kaif congratulates parents-to-be Anushka Sharma, Kohli

Katrina Kaif congratulates parents-to-be Anushka Sharma, Kohli
Dia Mirza lauded by Nelson Mandela Foundation for her tireless efforts

Dia Mirza lauded by Nelson Mandela Foundation for her tireless efforts
Rhea Chakraborty booked by NCB over drug conspiracy in Sushant Singh death case

Rhea Chakraborty booked by NCB over drug conspiracy in Sushant Singh death case
Sachin Tiwari, Sushant Singh Rajput’s look alike, sent legal notice over his biopics

Sachin Tiwari, Sushant Singh Rajput’s look alike, sent legal notice over his biopics
Anushka Sharma hopes for Bollywood to bounce back as work resumes

Anushka Sharma hopes for Bollywood to bounce back as work resumes

Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Tamasha’: Explaining the ‘chaos and confusion’

Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Tamasha’: Explaining the ‘chaos and confusion’

Chunky Panday glad Ananya Panday is called ‘a star kid’: ‘So that makes me a big star’

Chunky Panday glad Ananya Panday is called ‘a star kid’: ‘So that makes me a big star’
Karan Johar played cupid for Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi: ‘Can you not see this?!’

Karan Johar played cupid for Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi: ‘Can you not see this?!’
Saif Ali Khan ‘not facing any mid-life crises’ as he hits half a century

Saif Ali Khan ‘not facing any mid-life crises’ as he hits half a century

Randeep Hooda reportedly undergoes surgery following severe pain

Randeep Hooda reportedly undergoes surgery following severe pain

Latest

view all