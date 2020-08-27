Can't connect right now! retry
Anushka Sharma hopes for Bollywood to bounce back as work resumes

Thursday Aug 27, 2020

Anushka Sharma spoke about resuming work and the changes that will be in place once things fully reopen

As industries gradually reopen, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma is expressing hope for showbiz to also bounce back soon.

During a recent interview with IANS, the actor spoke about resuming work and the changes that will be in place once things fully reopen.

"Our industry is very good at taking precautions to ensure the safety of the cast and crew. Going forward, the atmosphere on set will definitely be different, but we all need to embrace the changes as we know there is a good reason for these. We owe it to each other to stay cautious during this pandemic,” said Sharma.

"Living in the moment is the only thing that makes sense to me now, it makes me feel calm. The minute I start planning or thinking of the future, I have to bring myself to the present and deal with what I have to deal with right now," she added.

She went on to say that is glad that she was able to attain a perfect balance of her work-life: "I've been introspective over the last three years. I don`t want to think that my only value is what I`ve achieved in life. Peace of mind is my priority and I`m happy that I have become more compassionate and less judgmental.”

