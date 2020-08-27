PM Imran reiterates vow to 'not abandon people of Karachi' amid catastrophic rains

Prime Minister Imran Khan says he is personally monitoring the relief and rescue operations in Karachi. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday reiterated his vow to "not abandon people of Karachi" as a catastrophic spell of rains lay waste to the entire city's infrastructure.

Heavy rains have yet again wreaked havoc in the city, leaving roads, buildings, and vehicles submerged in their wake.

In responding to the crisis, the premier said his government is "fully cognisant of the suffering of our people in the wake of the heavy rains, especially the people of Karachi".



"I am personally monitoring the relief and rescue operations and am in constant contact with Chairman NDMA and Governor Sindh for regular updates," he wrote, in a thread of messages on Twitter.

PM Imran said he has directed the chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to "immediately not only rescue stranded people, but also provide emergency medical assistance, food and shelter to all those in need".

He said that the NDMA chairman has also been asked to ensure a full restoration of utilities on an emergency basis.

The premier went on to say that the government will be announcing a plan for a "permanent solution" to the problems the time and again surface in Karachi due to rains, citing the cleaning of nullahs, fixing of the sewage system and supply of water as the challenges that will be overcome.

"We will not abandon the people of Karachi in their time of crisis," he vowed.

Governor Sindh briefs prime minister

Earlier, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said PM Imran is monitoring the situation that has arisen in Karachi due to the torrential rains and has asked that any action required must be taken.

"Briefed PM Imran Khan over Sindh rain situation, Karachi needs special attention. This is unusual and abnormal rain situation which requires emergency response," tweeted Ismail.

The fifth spell of rain which began earlier this week has been wreaking havoc in the metropolis with low-lying areas completed flooded and roads no longer viable for traffic.

Despite the Met Office’s prediction of the monsoon rain system weakening in the city, persistent rain in Karachi since morning has turned the city upside down.

In its new weather alert, the MET office redacted its earlier rain prediction that heavy showers in the city could last until 4pm, saying that now it would last till 11pm.

Read also: Chaos in Karachi as port city hammered by hours of heavy rain

The MetOffice said that the weakened system had merged with another system coming in from Balochistan hence it gained intensity and resulted in heavy rain pelting the city.

According to weather experts, Karachi has been sandwiched between the systems generating rainy clouds, with humidity from the sea exacerbating the situation.

The dark clouds hovering above the city that are causing the showers are at a height of 35,000-40,000ft. Normally, such clouds are at a height of 2,000-3,000ft.

Experts said that the high altitude of the clouds was the reason for the intensity of the rain.