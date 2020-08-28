Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Friday Aug 28 2020
By
Web Desk

Ankita Lokhande rejects Rhea Chakraborty’s claims

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 28, 2020

Ankita Lokhande rejects Rhea Chakraborty’s claims

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has refuted Rhea Chakraborty’s claims that the Dil Behara actor first experienced depression in 2013.

Taking to social media, Sushant’s Pavitra Rishta co-star made startling revelations and said “Sushant was totally fine.”

She wrote, “1st of all from beginning till the end me and Sushant were together about 23rd February 2016. He never had any conditions of depression and had visited any psychiatrist. He was totally fine.”

Ankita further said, “Neither in any platform, I have ever said that me and Sushant were in touch with each other after our separation. Fact is what I have said while shooting for Manikarnika, Sushant has commented on one of my poster posted on a friend’s insta post. Mukesh Chabra, he just wished me luck for the project and in a courteous way I replied. So I deny Rhea’s claim that I have said we spoke on the phone.”

About the flat, she said, “I have already cleared and family has no different opinion opposite mine.”

“So, I still sticking on grounds of truth and accept that I have been standing on the family’s side not Rhea. In family’s knowledge and understanding she is the one who persuaded him towards his end. And they have chats and proofs, which can’t be denied and overlooked. So, I heard the family’s side, stood by it, stick by it till the end,” Ankita said before signing off.

She posted the statement with caption, “Few Revelations on today..”

Earlier, in an interview, Rhea had claimed that Sushant first experienced depression in 2013 and that Ankita, who dated Sushant for six years, have been in touch with him.

More From Bollywood:

Katrina Kaif congratulates parents-to-be Anushka Sharma, Kohli

Katrina Kaif congratulates parents-to-be Anushka Sharma, Kohli
Dia Mirza lauded by Nelson Mandela Foundation for her tireless efforts

Dia Mirza lauded by Nelson Mandela Foundation for her tireless efforts
Rhea Chakraborty booked by NCB over drug conspiracy in Sushant Singh death case

Rhea Chakraborty booked by NCB over drug conspiracy in Sushant Singh death case
Sachin Tiwari, Sushant Singh Rajput’s look alike, sent legal notice over his biopics

Sachin Tiwari, Sushant Singh Rajput’s look alike, sent legal notice over his biopics
Anushka Sharma hopes for Bollywood to bounce back as work resumes

Anushka Sharma hopes for Bollywood to bounce back as work resumes

Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Tamasha’: Explaining the ‘chaos and confusion’

Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Tamasha’: Explaining the ‘chaos and confusion’

Chunky Panday glad Ananya Panday is called ‘a star kid’: ‘So that makes me a big star’

Chunky Panday glad Ananya Panday is called ‘a star kid’: ‘So that makes me a big star’
Karan Johar played cupid for Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi: ‘Can you not see this?!’

Karan Johar played cupid for Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi: ‘Can you not see this?!’
Saif Ali Khan ‘not facing any mid-life crises’ as he hits half a century

Saif Ali Khan ‘not facing any mid-life crises’ as he hits half a century

Randeep Hooda reportedly undergoes surgery following severe pain

Randeep Hooda reportedly undergoes surgery following severe pain
Whatsapp chat reveals Rhea Chakraborty used to drug Sushant Singh Rajput

Whatsapp chat reveals Rhea Chakraborty used to drug Sushant Singh Rajput
Saif Ali Khan opens up about shooting a bold scene in 'Omkara'

Saif Ali Khan opens up about shooting a bold scene in 'Omkara'

Latest

view all