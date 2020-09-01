Karachi rain: Woes of DHA residents continue as streets remain inundated

KARACHI: Water remains accumulated in several phases of Karachi's Defence Housing Authority (DHA), even six days after heavy rains pounded the metropolis, continuing to deal severe damage to roads and posing a risk to commuters.

Khayaban-e-Bukhari, Khayaban-e-Shujaat, Khayaban-e-Ittehad, Khayaban-e-Nishaat and other neighbourhoods of DHA are still inundated with at least 1.5ft of rainwater.

The authorities say they are making efforts to clear the area but the situation is grave and needs urgent steps.

According to the residents, the water level has only reduced by half a feet and it might take at least five days to drain the water if more resources are not brought in to clear the area.

Protesters demands CBC CEO's resignation

A day prior, negotiations between protesters and the Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) failed, a representative of the residents' committee said, after demonstrators gathered outside the board's office to voice their anger over the non-provision of basic amenities following the torrential August rains.

Speaking to the crowd gathered outside the CBC office, the woman representing the protesters told them the officials had not agreed to signing the demands on the board's letterhead.

The angry protesters demanded the CBC CEO to resign.

Demonstrators consequently started dispersing from the site, vowing to return and protest outside the Defence Housing Authority's (DHA) office on Thursday.

Protesters presented their demands to the CBC office-bearers meeting inside, the representative had said earlier in the evening, lamenting, however, that the concerned citizens had not been made part of the negotiations.