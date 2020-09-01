Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Sep 01 2020
By
Web Desk

Karachi rain: Woes of DHA residents continue as streets remain inundated

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 01, 2020

KARACHI: Water remains accumulated in several phases of Karachi's Defence Housing Authority (DHA), even six days after heavy rains pounded the metropolis, continuing to deal severe damage to roads and posing a risk to commuters.

Khayaban-e-Bukhari, Khayaban-e-Shujaat, Khayaban-e-Ittehad, Khayaban-e-Nishaat and other neighbourhoods of DHA are still inundated with at least 1.5ft of rainwater.

The authorities say they are making efforts to clear the area but the situation is grave and needs urgent steps.

According to the residents, the water level has only reduced by half a feet and it might take at least five days to drain the water if more resources are not brought in to clear the area.

Protesters demands CBC CEO's resignation

A day prior, negotiations between protesters and the Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) failed, a representative of the residents' committee said, after demonstrators gathered outside the board's office to voice their anger over the non-provision of basic amenities following the torrential August rains.

Speaking to the crowd gathered outside the CBC office, the woman representing the protesters told them the officials had not agreed to signing the demands on the board's letterhead.

The angry protesters demanded the CBC CEO to resign.

Demonstrators consequently started dispersing from the site, vowing to return and protest outside the Defence Housing Authority's (DHA) office on Thursday.

Protesters presented their demands to the CBC office-bearers meeting inside, the representative had said earlier in the evening, lamenting, however, that the concerned citizens had not been made part of the negotiations.

More From Pakistan:

NAB raids Sindh minister Sohail Anwar Siyal’s residences in Larkana

NAB raids Sindh minister Sohail Anwar Siyal’s residences in Larkana
US blogger Cynthia Ritchie asked to leave Pakistan within 15 days

US blogger Cynthia Ritchie asked to leave Pakistan within 15 days
SC suspends SHC decision to declare sugar inquiry report null and void

SC suspends SHC decision to declare sugar inquiry report null and void
Torrential rains, landsliding claim 29 lives in Punjab and KP

Torrential rains, landsliding claim 29 lives in Punjab and KP
Shinzo Abe hopeful of further strengthening bilateral ties between Japan, Pakistan

Shinzo Abe hopeful of further strengthening bilateral ties between Japan, Pakistan
PM Imran to highlight Kashmir's woes again during 75th UN General Assembly

PM Imran to highlight Kashmir's woes again during 75th UN General Assembly
SC approves Anwar Majeed's bail plea on medical grounds

SC approves Anwar Majeed's bail plea on medical grounds
Punjab government reshuffles officers, provincial secretaries

Punjab government reshuffles officers, provincial secretaries
Authorities halt anti-encroachment operations on Karachi's nullahs after day's work

Authorities halt anti-encroachment operations on Karachi's nullahs after day's work
Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on one-day visit

Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on one-day visit
Karachi crisis: 'Sindh govt sitting with federal ministers with good intentions'

Karachi crisis: 'Sindh govt sitting with federal ministers with good intentions'
Karachi police to exhume Dr Maha's body for postmortem

Karachi police to exhume Dr Maha's body for postmortem

Latest

view all