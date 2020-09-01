Army chief stresses on 'setting priorities right' in Karachi visit

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. — AFP/Files

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said the country's issue is not the non-availability of resources but setting priorities right, according to a statement from the military's media wing.



The army chief is in Karachi for a two-day long visit, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

After he arrived in the metropolis, the army chief was flown over the city for aerial reconnaissance of the urban flooding's ground impact.

Later, he visited Karachi Corps Headquarters where he was received by Corps Commander Karachi, Lt Gen Humayun Aziz.



The army chief was briefed about the worst urban flooding in the recent history of Karachi and the Army's support to civil administration across Sindh and Karachi.

"[Gen Bajwa] was apprised that unprecedented rains combined with decades of urban congestion, unplanned population settlement as well as infrastructural issues compounded the problem," the ISPR said.

"No city in Pakistan can cope with a natural calamity of this scale," the army chief said, adding: "The plans being made by the federal and provincial governments will have Army’s all-out support, as having future repercussions on the economic security of the country."

The army chief highlighted that this natural calamity has provided an opportunity to set the priority for the management of megacities across Pakistan to avoid such disasters in the future.

According to the ISPR, Gen Bajwa expressed satisfaction at the pace of disaster relief work and directed that priority should be given to areas of common public utility and worst-hit communities.

"At no point influence of a particular locality or community should be allowed to shift attention or resources from those in need. It's a national disaster and everyone is in it together," the army chief said.

The army chief reiterated that the military "would not disappoint" people in their time of need.

The ISPR said that Gen Bajwa appreciated garrison troops for maintaining law and order, particularly during Muharram.

"Peace in the national economic hub Karachi is vital for the security and stability of Pakistan. Efforts will continue to maintain normalcy in Karachi and the province," the army chief said.

Later in the day, Gen Bajwa interacted with retired senior and serving garrison officers and appreciated officers for their contribution towards the defence and security of the country.



