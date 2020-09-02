Rhea Chakraborty defended by Vidya Balan amidst ‘media circus’ after Sushant’s death

Vidya Balan berated the ‘media circus' for attacking Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

Bollywood star Vidya Balan hit back at all those scrutinizing Rhea Chakraborty in he ever-escalating death case of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Coming to the defense of the actor who has been accused by the deceased star’s family of abetting his suicide, the Mission Mangal actor berated the ‘media circus’.

In a response to a tweet by Lakshmi Manchu that lambasted the media for attacking Rhea, Vidya wrote: “God bless you @LakshmiManchu for saying this out loud.”

“It is so unfortunate that the tragic and untimely death of a beloved young star Sushant Singh, Rajput has become a media circus. In the same breath, as a woman, my heart breaks at the vilification of Rhea Chakraborty,” she went on to say.

“Isn’t it supposed to be ‘Innocent Until Proven Guilty’, or is it now ‘Guilty Until Proven Innocent’!? Let’s show some respect for the constitutional rights of a citizen and let the law take its course,” she added.