Wednesday Sep 02 2020
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor wedding: Couple’s sartorial choice for the big day revealed

Wednesday Sep 02, 2020

Sources from within the industry are spilling the beans about Rabir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's wedding plans

Highly sought-after couple of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is reportedly gearing up to exchange garlands following months of circulating rumours about their wedding.

While the couple has yet to address their wedding details, several sources from within the industry are stepping forth to spill the beans about their highly-awaited nuptials that is reportedly approaching.

According to a report by Times of India, the couple will be getting hitched next year after pushing back the wedding from COVID-impacted 2020.

The sartorial choices of the duo for their big day have also been brought to light and much like all celebrity couples, these two love birds will also be opting for India’s prestigious fashion designer Sabyasachi.

The label is undeniably the first choice when it comes to all high-profile weddings as previously Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone and Bipasha Basu had all become Sabyasachi brides and perhaps now Alia Bhatt will follow suit as well.

