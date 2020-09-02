Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Sep 02 2020
Karan Johar gets mocked after announcing the release of his first children’s book

Wednesday Sep 02, 2020

Karan Johar's announcement did not sit well with many social media users who had been attacking him

Indian producer and director, Karan Johar has taken a break from film and turned towards writing as it seems from his latest social media post.

The talk show host and media bigwig turned to his social media and announced the imminent release of his first book for children, titled The Big Thoughts of Little Luv.

"Am excited to share something special with all of you....My first picture book for kids ... #thebigthoughtsoflittleLUV! Coming soon!!!! Thank you @twinklerkhanna for putting me in touch with the wonderful @chikisarkar! The picture book will be published by @juggernautbooks,” he tweeted.

However, this did not sit well with many social media users who had been attacking him over nepotism since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

“Using your children for sympathy,” wrote one user.

“You Boycott the Sushant! Now the people are Boycotting your children's! You are a product of nepotism, that's y you always choose nepotism over real talent. But now people are awaken, your bad Karma will be face by ur children's. Shame on you!” another added.

"Who r u? Now u tweet something but when your colleague killed by someone, u didn’t even say anything about him... we don’t want to watch your films anymore... Y u did boycott n always making fun of Shushant.... Karan budha just stay at home for the whole life...," said a third.

