pakistan
Saturday Sep 05 2020
Social activist and journalist Shaheena Shaheen shot dead in Turbat

Saturday Sep 05, 2020

Social activist and journalist Shaheena Shaheen Baloch. — Twitter

QUETTA: A social activist and journalist, Shaheena Shaheen Baloch was shot dead in Balochistan's Turbat area, police said Saturday.

According to the police, three bullets were fired at her. The circumstances of the murder are currently unknown.

Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani termed the incident "extremely unfortunate" and said that the police were fully cooperating with the deceased's family.

"I had a conversation with DPO Kech. He told me that some people had left her body at the hospital," Shahwani said, adding that her uncle had received the body.

The journalist's mother wants to reach Turbat and file a police report, he added.

