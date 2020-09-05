NEPRA invites public opinion on change in KE's power distribution licence

The National Electric Power Authority (NEPRA) says a change in KE's distribution licence will reduce the cost of electricity and improve service. — Geo News/File

The National Electric Power Authority (NEPRA) on Saturday said it is inviting public opinion on a change in the terms of K-Electric's power distribution licence.



"Neither has KE upgraded its distribution system nor expanded it," said NEPRA.

Consumers suffer from heavy load shedding, safety issues and over-billing, it noted.

The authority observed that Karachi's housing societies and industrial estates have their own distribution systems, with KE supplying them power at one point.

It said that these societies or institutions then supply power ahead, much like KE.

NEPRA said that such suppliers will be removed from the purview of KE.

"Under the NEPRA Distribution Act, NEPRA has the power to change K-Electric's distribution licence terms in the public interest," the authority said, adding that the change in the licence will create a competitive environment for power suppliers.

It also said that the change in the licence will reduce the cost of electricity and improve the quality of service.

The authority said that in November 2018, under co-section 26 of the Act, it had sought to amend the licencing terms but KE had moved the Sindh High Court against the amendment and court orders had prevented any further action.

It may be noted that the Supreme Court had recently taken a suo motu notice over excessive and unannounced power cuts in Sindh.

In a hearing on September 1, the court ordered enforcement of Section 26 of the Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power Act, 1997. Under this Act, the Nepra has been empowered to conduct a public hearing and take a decision.



