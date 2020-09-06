Indian filmmaker Johnny Bakshi passes away after a cardiac arrest

Johnny Bakshi had been hospitalized at Arogya Nidhi hospital in Juhu after he complained of breathlessness

India’s veteran filmmaker Johnny Bakshi breathed his last on Saturday following a cardiac arrest, at the age of 82.

The director had been hospitalized at Arogya Nidhi hospital in Juhu after he complained of breathlessness following which he was tested for coronavirus, for which the results came out negative.

His daughter Priya confirmed the death during a conversation with the Press Trust of India: “He was hospitalised yesterday due to breathlessness and was put on ventilator. The COVID-19 test was conducted and he tested negative for it. He passed away between 1.30-2.00 am due to cardiac arrest.”

After the news broke out, tributes from across the country poured in with many veteran actors expressing their grief over the sad demise of the filmmaker.

“Deeply saddened to know about the demise of dear #JohnnyBakshi. He was a very integral part of my early life in Mumbai. As a producer, friend, a supporter and as a motivator. He had the most infectious laughter which made everybody happy around him,” wrote Anupam Kher.

Shabana Azmi also paid tribute, as she wrote: “Sorry to learn about the passing away of filmaker Johny Bakshi this morning.. Did a film with him Vishwasghat very early in my career. He was invested in cinema.Condolences to the family and friends.”