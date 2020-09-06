Can't connect right now! retry
PPP-PTI cooperation in earnest can do wonders to lift Karachi: President Alvi

We must understand that it is the people who matter, says President Alvi. Photo:AFP

ISLAMABAD: Stating that the real test for the government will be in implementing its massive Karachi Transformation Plan, President Alvi said on Sunday that a "PPP/PTI cooperation in earnest can do wonders to lift Karachi".

Terming it a "welcome response", the president said that Karachi — which was the biggest taxpayer of the country — had been destroyed by the recent spell of rains.

"A good package worth Rs1100B for Karachi & further discussion on needs of rest of Sindh is a welcome response. Rains have devastated Karachi which is biggest tax payer of the country. Reviving its economy rests on its infrastructure, its roads, water supply, rain drains & sewage," he tweeted.

"Better solid waste handling & modernisation of transport, thru KCR & BRTs has been crying out for attention. PPP/PTI cooperation in earnest can do wonders to lift my city out of misery. Now our test will be in implementation. We must understand that it is the people who matter."

PM Imran unveils Rs1.1tln package for Karachi

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Karachi on Saturday to unveil a massive Rs1,100bn, three-year development plan for the city.

Addressing a news conference at the Governor House, the prime minister had said that the "historic" Rs1,100bn Karachi development package will cater to the city's diverse problems ranging from water supply to transport and solid waste management.

Read more: PM Imran unveils Rs1,100bn development plan for Karachi

The premier had announced the formation of the Provincial Coordination and Implementation Committee (PCIC), responsible for implementing the development package, which will report to the chief minister Sindh.

"It [PCIC] will include all stakeholders," said the prime minister, adding that the army will play a big role. "In all the countries of the world the army is at the forefront of such situations as it is the most organised institution and the most capable."

The prime minister had further promised that the city's transport, water, sewerage and solid waste management issues will also be resolved through the Karachi Transformation Plan.

