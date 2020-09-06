PPP-PTI cooperation in earnest can do wonders to lift Karachi: President Alvi

We must understand that it is the people who matter, says President Alvi. Photo:AFP

ISLAMABAD: Stating that the real test for the government will be in implementing its massive Karachi Transformation Plan, President Alvi said on Sunday that a "PPP/PTI cooperation in earnest can do wonders to lift Karachi".



Terming it a "welcome response", the president said that Karachi — which was the biggest taxpayer of the country — had been destroyed by the recent spell of rains.



"A good package worth Rs1100B for Karachi & further discussion on needs of rest of Sindh is a welcome response. Rains have devastated Karachi which is biggest tax payer of the country. Reviving its economy rests on its infrastructure, its roads, water supply, rain drains & sewage," he tweeted.



"Better solid waste handling & modernisation of transport, thru KCR & BRTs has been crying out for attention. PPP/PTI cooperation in earnest can do wonders to lift my city out of misery. Now our test will be in implementation. We must understand that it is the people who matter."

PM Imran unveils Rs1.1tln package for Karachi