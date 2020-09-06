Pakistan reports 484 new cases with two more deaths in last 24 hours

Can't connect right now! retry
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 484 new COVID-19 cases with two more deaths on Sunday.

About 285,898 patients have recovered from the highly infectious disease across the country, leaving behind only 6,260 active cases..

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 1,025 patients are under treatment in 735 different hospitals across the country, among whom 85 are on ventilators.

Read more: Coronavirus updates: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world

To date, Sindh has reported 130,483 coronavirus cases, Punjab 97,116, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 36,591, Balochistan 13,229, Islamabad 15,734, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 2,327, Gilgit Baltistan has reported 2,979 cases.

Today's count of total infections is a welcome drop from yesterday when the 500 mark was breached, after a consistent rise over the last five days.

The distribution of cases on the government's COVID-19 portal shows that infections had been on a decline since August 20 when 630 new cases were reported.

However, an increase was witnessed from 213 on August 30, to 300 on August 31, 441 on September 1, 424 on September 2, 498 on September 3 and 513 on September 4, raising concerns as educational institutions across the country are due to open in ten days.

The country's National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) is expected to convene a session on Monday for a final overview of the situation before a formal announcement for the reopening of schools on September 15 is made.

