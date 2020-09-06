Arjun Kapoor isolates himself at home as he tests positive for Covid-19

Indian actor Arjun Kapoor has isolated himself at home after he was diagnosed with novel coronavirus, the Bollywood star announced on Instagram on Sunday.



Malaika Arora’s beau turned to photo-video sharing platform and wrote, “It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I’m feeling ok and I’m asymptomatic.”

“I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine,” the Panipat actor further said.

He added, “I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you all updated about my health in the days to come.”



“These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus. Much love,” Arjun said before signing off.