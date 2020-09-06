Gen Bajwa warns nation of attempt to discredit country via hybrid warfare

Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa says army will fight against threat of fifth generation war with support of nation and be successful against it. — Geo News

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in his speech on Defence day warned the nation of the perils of fifth-generation or hybrid warfare saying that its aim is to “discredit the country and the armed forces, and to spread chaos”.

"On this occasion, I would like to divert your attention to another challenge. This challenge has been imposed on us through the fifth generation or hybrid war,” said the army chief, while addressing an investiture ceremony held at the army's General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

The army chief vowed that the army would fight against the threat with the support of the nation and be successful against it.

Gen Bajwa, during the ceremony, conferred military awards to army personnel for acts of gallantry during various operations.

"Families of shuhada/ghazis, senior serving military officers/soldiers also attended the ceremony," according to a press release by the Inter-Services Public Relations.



The military's media wing said 40 officers were awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military), 24 officers and soldiers were awarded Tamgha-e-Bisalat and a soldier was awarded the United Nations Medal.



The medals of the martyred were received by their family members.

Pakistan seeks regional peace

While addressing the ceremony, Gen Bajwa said that Pakistan seeks peace in the region, adding that the country’s key efforts in Afghanistan were a testament to the fact.



He warned that neighbouring India — like always — has adopted an “irresponsible attitude”. He added that New Delhi took the “illegal step” of ending the special status of occupied Kashmir.

“India has once again threatened peace in the region,” said the army chief, adding that it was a fact that Kashmir was an internationally accepted dispute. He said that Pakistan does not accept “any such unilateral decision” of the Indian government.

“The founder of Pakistan had declared Kashmir as the jugular vein of Pakistan. We do not accept any unilateral decision related to Kashmir,” he. He also warned India that Pakistan would not be “intimidated” by stockpiling of newly acquired weapons by New Delhi.

“The armed forces of Pakistan are fully equipped, vigilant and aware,” noted Gen Bajwa, adding that they would respond befittingly to any move made by the enemy with full force.

“Pakistan is a living reality; our blood, passion, action will provide proof of this on every front,” said the army chief. He reiterated that Pakistan was a peace-loving nation but if war is imposed on it then it would give a stronger response than the enemy.

“We showed this by responding to the failed Balakot attack,” said Gen Bajwa.

Turning peace into prosperity

The army chief said that Pakistan faced great trials over the last 20 years with war on the eastern and western fronts. He said that the country, also faced natural disasters, such as floods and earthquakes, and the war on terror.

Gen Bajwa said thousands of people got displaced and many sacrificed their lives. He also noted that the country successfully fought against coronavirus and the locust attack.

He said in all those “challenging times” the country did not lose hope and fought against it head-on. He added that said due to these sacrifices, Pakistan was peaceful today.

“Now we have to turn this peace into prosperity and development. We as a nation will have to struggle for it,” said the army, adding that the country will have to adopt the principles of unity, faith, and discipline and follow Quaid-e-Azam’s directives to "work, work and only work".

