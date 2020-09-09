Pakistan ‘strongly condemns’ terrorist attack on Afghan VP Amrullah Saleh's convoy

At least two people were killed and a dozen more injured in an explosion targeting the convoy of Afghanistan's vice president Amrullah Saleh in central Kabul. Photo: Reuters/File

Pakistan on Wednesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack targeting the convoy of Afghanistan's vice president Amrullah Saleh in central Kabul which killed at least six people and wounded over a dozen others.

In a tweet, the foreign ministry spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that it is a matter of relief that the first VP remained unharmed during the tragic incident.



"We extend heartfelt sympathies & condolences to bereaved families & pray for the swift recovery of those wounded,” read the tweet.

Earlier in the day, at least six people were killed and a dozen more injured in an explosion targeting the convoy of Afghanistan's vice president Amrullah Saleh in central Kabul.

Saleh, who is the senior of Afghanistan's two vice presidents, was not harmed.

"This terrorist attack has failed and Saleh is safe and fine," said Razwan Murad, the head of Saleh's media office.

Interior ministry spokesman Tareq Arian said initial reports showed six people had been killed and another 12 wounded in the blast.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, one of Saleh's aides told AFP that a suicide bomber had targeted Saleh's convoy as he left his home and was headed to work.

Abdullah, a shopkeeper who gave only one name, said the blast had blown out his windows.

"A shop that sold gas cylinders also caught fire, causing the cylinders to blow up," he said.

Saleh, an outspoken critic of the Taliban, survived an attack last year ahead of presidential elections.

Wednesday's attack comes as Afghan negotiators and the Taliban are expected to begin peace talks soon in the Qatari capital of Doha.

Saleh is President Ashraf Ghani's "first" deputy. The second vice president is Sarwar Danish.