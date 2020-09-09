Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Sep 09 2020
By
AFP
,
Web Desk

Pakistan ‘strongly condemns’ terrorist attack on Afghan VP Amrullah Saleh's convoy

By
AFP
,
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 09, 2020

At least two people were killed and a dozen more injured in an explosion targeting the convoy of Afghanistan's vice president Amrullah Saleh in central Kabul. Photo: Reuters/File

Pakistan on Wednesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack targeting the convoy of Afghanistan's vice president Amrullah Saleh in central Kabul which killed at least six people and wounded over a dozen others.

In a tweet, the foreign ministry spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that it is a matter of relief that the first VP remained unharmed during the tragic incident.

"We extend heartfelt sympathies & condolences to bereaved families & pray for the swift recovery of those wounded,” read the tweet.

Earlier in the day, at least six people were killed and a dozen more injured in an explosion targeting the convoy of Afghanistan's vice president Amrullah Saleh in central Kabul.

Saleh, who is the senior of Afghanistan's two vice presidents, was not harmed.

Read more: Roadside bomb blast in northern Afghanistan leaves seven dead

"This terrorist attack has failed and Saleh is safe and fine," said Razwan Murad, the head of Saleh's media office.

Interior ministry spokesman Tareq Arian said initial reports showed six people had been killed and another 12 wounded in the blast.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, one of Saleh's aides told AFP that a suicide bomber had targeted Saleh's convoy as he left his home and was headed to work.

Abdullah, a shopkeeper who gave only one name, said the blast had blown out his windows.

"A shop that sold gas cylinders also caught fire, causing the cylinders to blow up," he said.

Saleh, an outspoken critic of the Taliban, survived an attack last year ahead of presidential elections.

Wednesday's attack comes as Afghan negotiators and the Taliban are expected to begin peace talks soon in the Qatari capital of Doha.

Saleh is President Ashraf Ghani's "first" deputy. The second vice president is Sarwar Danish.

More From Pakistan:

K-Electric restores critical customer services after attempted cyber attack

K-Electric restores critical customer services after attempted cyber attack
Two men allegedly rape woman after robbing her in Lahore's Gujjarpura

Two men allegedly rape woman after robbing her in Lahore's Gujjarpura
Asad Umar stresses speedy work on Karachi development projects

Asad Umar stresses speedy work on Karachi development projects
Pakistan Army responds to Indian firing at LoC, inflicts 'heavy losses in terms of men and material'

Pakistan Army responds to Indian firing at LoC, inflicts 'heavy losses in terms of men and material'
Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spying quadcopter: ISPR

Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spying quadcopter: ISPR
UAE, Pakistan sign MoU to combat money laundering and terror financing

UAE, Pakistan sign MoU to combat money laundering and terror financing
AIG Yasin a 'brother officer', no issues with him or anyone: IGP Ghani

AIG Yasin a 'brother officer', no issues with him or anyone: IGP Ghani
Sept 30 last date to file income tax returns, says FBR

Sept 30 last date to file income tax returns, says FBR
Pakistan's vital interests must be safeguarded in 5th generation warfare: Gen Bajwa

Pakistan's vital interests must be safeguarded in 5th generation warfare: Gen Bajwa
Coronavirus vaccine: CanSino Phase 3 trial set to begin this month in Pakistan

Coronavirus vaccine: CanSino Phase 3 trial set to begin this month in Pakistan
Habib Jalib Chair established in Brussels to promote Urdu literature

Habib Jalib Chair established in Brussels to promote Urdu literature

NAB approves multiple investigations into KP Billion-Tree Tsunami Project

NAB approves multiple investigations into KP Billion-Tree Tsunami Project

Latest

view all