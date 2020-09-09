Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Sep 09 2020
England's Dawid Malan topples Pakistan's Babar Azam as top T20I batter

Wednesday Sep 09, 2020

KARACHI: England's Dawid Malan has toppled Pakistan's Babar Azam as the top Twenty20 international (T20I) batter in the International Cricket Council's (ICC) batting rankings.

According to an update from the ICC's Twitter account, Malan "topped the run-scoring charts in the #ENGvAUS series, has jumped four places on the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's T20I Rankings".

"Dawid Malan rises to No.1," the global cricket body said, noting that he had a rating of 877.

Azam slipped to the second position, with Australia's Aaron Finch and Colin Munro, as well as India's Lokesh Rahul, in the remaining top five positions.

Also read: Pakistan's Babar Azam listed in top five ICC batting rankings for all formats

Rahul also fell two positions.

On the other hand, Afghanistan's Rashid Khan and Mujeeb ur Rahman maintained their positions as the top and second-best T20I bowlers, respectively, in the latest ICC's bowling rankings.

Pakistan's Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan lost a position each, coming in at eighth and ninth positions, respectively.

Last month, the 25-year-old Azam had become the only batter to be listed in the top five ICC batting rankings in all formats — Test, one-day international (ODI), and T20I.

