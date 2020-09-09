Can't connect right now! retry
K-Electric restores critical customer services after attempted cyber attack

KE says as a precautionary move, the company has isolated a few "non-critical services" due to which customers may have difficulty in accessing duplicate bills. Photo: file

Karachi-Electric (KE) said Wednesday it has restored all critical customer services — including bill payment solutions and the 118 call center — after an attempted cyber attack took place earlier this week.

"K-Electric experienced an attempted cyber-incident earlier this week. All critical customer services including bill payment solutions and 118 call-center are operational and fully functional," read a statement from the power supplier company.

KE said that as a precautionary move, the company has isolated a few "non-critical services" due to which customers may have difficulty in accessing duplicate bills.

However, customers will be able to access duplicate bills from their nearest KE Customer Care Centre, said the power utility company. It added that following the attempted attack, the company was following cybersecurity protocols.

"The KE teams have initiated consultation with international information security experts and are also collaborating with local authorities in this regard. Any inconvenience to customers is regretted as the power utility is following cybersecurity protocols," it said.

