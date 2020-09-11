Pakistan observes 72nd death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam

The nation is observing the 72nd death anniversary of the country's founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah today (Friday).

President Dr Arif Alvi, while visiting Quaid-e-Azam's mausoleum, urged the countrymen to follow the rules and teachings of the Quaid. He added that it was the only way for Pakistan to achieve the goals that they have set for themselves to become a successful nation.

"The way our nation has defeated the coronavirus speaks volume of our determination and resolve as the most developed nations are still struggling to deal with this pandemic," said President Alvi while talking to the media after visiting the mausoleum to pay tributes to him.

During the visit, the president laid a floral wreath at the grave and offered fateha. He also recorded his impressions in the book of visitors.

Meanwhile, a special ceremony of Quran Khawani and fateha is also expected to be held at the mausoleum today. People from different walks of life will also visit the mausoleum to lay a floral wreath on his grave.

To mark the day, various programmes have also been chalked out by educational institutions and political, social and cultural organizations to shed light on the personality and leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah passed away on 11th September 1948 shortly after achieving freedom for the nation.