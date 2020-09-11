PML-N demands immediate removal of CCPO Lahore over controversial remarks

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb noted how all blame was shifted to the gang-rape survivor and said 110 million women demanded the removal of CCPO Sheikh. Geo News/via Geo.tv

ISLAMABAD: PML-N has demanded the government remove Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) for Lahore, Umar Sheikh, immediately as "women's dignity is not safe as long as this CCPO is in office", party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said Friday, days after the horrific motorway rape sent shock waves across Pakistan.

The CCPO Lahore had in a TV interview blamed the motorway rape victim for leaving the home late at night and selecting the route she took that night.

Addressing a press conference here in the federal capital, Aurangzeb termed the motorway rape incident as "tragic" and demanded the CCPO Lahore be fired from his job so that "an example can be made out of him".

"CCPO Lahore should be given as severe a punishment as will be handed out to the rapists," she said. "CCPO sahab! That mother had her children with her, her protection was your responsibility!"

Also read: Lahore CCPO blames motorway rape victim for choice of route, travelling late at night

The PML-N leader criticised CCPO Sheikh for engaging in victim-blaming and questioning a rape survivor's choices instead of focusing on his duties and investigating why authorities did not respond in a timely fashion.

"CCPO Lahore asked why the women stepped out at night. CCPO asked why the women went out without a driver," she said. "The woman called the police for assistance but no authority helped.

"CCPO Lahore's focus should have been on why the police did not come to her rescue," she added.

Aurangzeb stressed that comments such as those passed by Sheikh were "an encouragement" to those who perpetrated such horrific crimes.

WATCH: Asad Umar says Lahore CCPO did not give an 'illegal' statement

"A federal minister comes and speaks in favour of the CCPO's statement," she added, referring to Planning Minister Asad Umar and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior, Shahzad Akbar — both of whom defended the cop.

Akbar defended CCPO Sheikh's statement, saying he saw "an unneeded controversy was created out of the CCPO's earlier statement".

"I have spoken to him about it, he will tell you himself what he meant by it," Akbar had said.

Umar, on the other hand, said last night the cop had "not said anything illegal".

"What action should we take against the CCPO? That he did not make a good statement?" he had asked, over calls for the CCPO's removal.

Read more: Lack of authorities' coordination during Lahore motorway rape exposed

The PML-N leader also slammed the government, as well as the authorities, for their silence and shifting responsibility citing jurisdiction issues.

"Police seem to be in confusion over jurisdiction," she said. "The entire government, as well as the prime minister, is silent on this atrocity. The government has failed to ensure the protection of the Pakistani citizens."

Some 110 million women demanded the removal of CCPO Sheikh, the politician underlined, adding how all blame was shifted to the gang-rape survivor.

"As long as this CCPO is in the office, women's dignity will be not protected; he should be removed immediately," she added, noting that terrorism clauses should be added to the case.

PML-N's women delegation meets IG Punjab

Meanwhile, a women delegation of the PML-N met IG Punjab to express their sentiments about the incident with the province's top cop.

While talking to media, PML-N lawmaker Shaista Pervaiz said that the IGP has assured them of addressing their reservations.

"We have asked him to remove the CCPO Lahore from his post and the investigation of the case," she said.

The PML-N lawmaker said that the IGP has condemned the CCPO's statement and has assured them of a transparent investigation.

Nawaz, Maryam condemn incident



PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif condemned the incident and expressed sorrow. He said that Pakistan's honour demands that the culprit is arrested forthwith and is handed exemplary punishment. Nawaz said the incident is a cause of embarrassment for all of humanity. "This tragedy is a reflection of the society's and state's degradation," he said.

He said that until justice is served, "the entire system of governance is culpable" before the innocent children and their mother.



Maryam Nawaz, a day after the incident, said she was heartbroken to hear of it.



"All those involved in the barbaric act must be brought to justice and a precedent set," she had written on Twitter, noting that the incident was not a common one.

Robbers gang-rape woman in front of kids

At least two robbers had gang-raped a woman on the motorway within Gujjarpura police's jurisdiction, with her children as the traumatising incident occurred on Tuesday night.

The woman was driving to Gujranwala in her car when she was forced to stop at the Gujjarpura section of the motorway at around 1:30am after reportedly running out of fuel.

Related: Robbers gang-rape woman whose car broke down in Lahore's Gujjarpura

While she had immediately called a relative and sent him her location, she also dialled the Motorway Police helpline 130 but got no response.



In the meantime, two robbers approached the car, broken the window, and took the woman and her kids to nearby bushes where they gang-raped her repeatedly in front of the children.

They had also snatched her purse, which had Rs100,000 worth of cash, a bracelet, car registration papers, and three ATM cards.