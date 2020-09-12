Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty enjoy 'rolled cigarettes' in viral video

Rhea Chakraborty was named in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case as the prime accused and was then arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Amid the entire fiasco, a video has surfaced on the web wherein Rhea and Sushant can be seen jamming with friends while smoking 'rolled cigarettes.'



Pinkvilla initially reported about the video that is going viral ever since, which shows Sushant, his friend Sidharth Pithani, house manager Samuel Haokip jamming together with a girl sitting on the couch in the background.

The clip starts with the person filming the video asking if it is charas [hashish].

To which Sushant can be seen replying, "Ye VFX hai (This is VFX)."

Rhea then adds, "Rolled cigarettes.

Sushant confirms the same adding, "Herbal mere haath mai hai, ye VFX hai (I have herbal, this is VFX)," referring to the bud in his hands.

In the clip, Samuel can be seen playing the guitar while Rhea and Sushant take turns to sing with a mic in their hands.

Rhea can also be heard saying 'I love you' to the late actor to which he replies saying, "I hope so."

The video clearly shows Rhea and Sushant smoking as they jam with their friends.