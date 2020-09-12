Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Saturday Sep 12 2020
By
Web Desk

Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty enjoy 'rolled cigarettes' in viral video

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 12, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty enjoy 'rolled cigarettes' in viral video

Rhea Chakraborty was named in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case as the prime accused and was then arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). 

Amid the entire fiasco, a video has surfaced on the web wherein Rhea and Sushant can be seen jamming with friends while smoking 'rolled cigarettes.'

Pinkvilla initially reported about the video that is going viral ever since, which shows Sushant, his friend Sidharth Pithani, house manager Samuel Haokip jamming together with a girl sitting on the couch in the background.

The clip starts with the person filming the video asking if it is charas [hashish].

To which Sushant can be seen replying, "Ye VFX hai (This is VFX)."

Rhea then adds, "Rolled cigarettes.

Sushant confirms the same adding, "Herbal mere haath mai hai, ye VFX hai (I have herbal, this is VFX)," referring to the bud in his hands.

In the clip, Samuel can be seen playing the guitar while Rhea and Sushant take turns to sing with a mic in their hands.

Rhea can also be heard saying 'I love you' to the late actor to which he replies saying, "I hope so."

The video clearly shows Rhea and Sushant smoking as they jam with their friends.

More From Bollywood:

Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani diagnosed with COVID-19

Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani diagnosed with COVID-19
Rhea Chakraborty's shocking allegations: Sara Ali Khan, Sushant Singh did marijuana together

Rhea Chakraborty's shocking allegations: Sara Ali Khan, Sushant Singh did marijuana together

Akshay Kumar says ‘I drink cow urine every day for Ayurvedic reasons’

Akshay Kumar says ‘I drink cow urine every day for Ayurvedic reasons’
Rhea Chakraborty to face new lawsuit over money laundering claims in Sushant Singh case

Rhea Chakraborty to face new lawsuit over money laundering claims in Sushant Singh case

Sajid Khan accused of sexual assault by Indian model: 'He tried to touch me'

Sajid Khan accused of sexual assault by Indian model: 'He tried to touch me'
Kangana Ranaut does not have money to renovate Mumbai office after demolition

Kangana Ranaut does not have money to renovate Mumbai office after demolition
'Beyonce Sharma Jayegi': 'Khaali Peeli' director defends track after 'racist' label

'Beyonce Sharma Jayegi': 'Khaali Peeli' director defends track after 'racist' label
Anurag Kashyap shares WhatsApp chat with Sushant Singh's manager days before he died

Anurag Kashyap shares WhatsApp chat with Sushant Singh's manager days before he died
Rhea Chakraborty’s 2009 tweet appears to be predicting her arrest

Rhea Chakraborty’s 2009 tweet appears to be predicting her arrest
Kangana Ranaut thanks ‘fancy feminists’ and ‘Bullywood activists’ for 'proving her right'

Kangana Ranaut thanks ‘fancy feminists’ and ‘Bullywood activists’ for 'proving her right'
Ankita Lokhande exposes Rhea Chakraborty over providing drugs to Sushant Singh Rajput

Ankita Lokhande exposes Rhea Chakraborty over providing drugs to Sushant Singh Rajput
Bombay High Court rules in favour of Kangana Ranaut after BMC demolishes her office

Bombay High Court rules in favour of Kangana Ranaut after BMC demolishes her office

Latest

view all