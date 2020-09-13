Can't connect right now! retry
Famed scholar Allama Zameer Akhtar Naqvi passes away in Karachi

Sunday Sep 13, 2020

KARACHI: Famed religious scholar Allama Dr Syed Zameer Akhtar Naqvi has passed away at the age of 76 here in the city, his close friends said Sunday, after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The respected cleric was shifted to a private hospital in Karachi, reports said, after suffering a heart attack late Saturday.

His body would soon be shifted to the Ancholi Imambargah, his friends added.

Dr Naqvi was born in the Indian city of Lucknow on March 24, 1944.

A khatib and poet, he wrote dozens of books, including on poetry and elegy, as well as a two-volume biography on Qasim ibn Hasan. His book, Meraj Khattabat, consists of five volumes.

The scholar was also known across Pakistan and the world for lectures on science, history, and philosophy. His popularity was based not only on his knowledge and expertise but his love for his followers.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail expressed sadness over the popular scholar's demise, his spokesperson said, adding that he prayed Dr Naqvi's forgiveness and elevation of ranks.

"May God grant patience to his bereaved family," Ismail said, as per his spokesperson.

