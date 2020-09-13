Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Sep 13 2020
By
Web Desk

Light rain expected in some parts of Karachi in next 24 hours: Met dept

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 13, 2020

It is forecasted that the port city will be partly cloudy over the next 24 hours, whereas, drizzle and light rain showers are expected in some areas. Photo: Geo.tv/File

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday said that light rain is expected in some parts of Karachi during the next 24 hours.

As per the details, a system has developed in the Indian state of Gujarat, which is heading towards Eastern Sindh. Under the influence of this low air pressure, Tharparkar, Badin, Mirpur Khas, Umer Court, Dadu, Sukkur, and Larkana are expected to receive light rain.

Read more: Karachi rains: Geo News fact-checks misinformation, dubious reports of crocodiles, diving

According to the PMD, the weather in Karachi will be partly cloudy over the next 24 hours, whereas, light rain is expected in some areas.

The minimum temperature in the metropolis was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius while the maximum is expected to reach 34 to 36 degrees Celsius.

The humidity in the city was recorded at 68%.

More From Pakistan:

Lahore's top cop apologises for victim-blaming comments in motorway gang-rape case

Lahore's top cop apologises for victim-blaming comments in motorway gang-rape case
MPA's husband punched judge over traffic dispute outside parliament, CCTV footage reveals

MPA's husband punched judge over traffic dispute outside parliament, CCTV footage reveals
Entire cabinet should apologise over Lahore CCPO's victim-blaming comments: LHC

Entire cabinet should apologise over Lahore CCPO's victim-blaming comments: LHC
Prime suspect in motorway gang rape continues to remain at large

Prime suspect in motorway gang rape continues to remain at large
Remittances in August continue uptrend from July's record figure, says PM Imran

Remittances in August continue uptrend from July's record figure, says PM Imran
Zalmay Khalilzad arrives today to discuss Afghan peace talks with Pakistani leadership

Zalmay Khalilzad arrives today to discuss Afghan peace talks with Pakistani leadership
Rashakai SEZ to accelerate industrialisation in Pakistan: Asim Bajwa

Rashakai SEZ to accelerate industrialisation in Pakistan: Asim Bajwa
CM Sindh says no local govt polls sans delimitations as per population census

CM Sindh says no local govt polls sans delimitations as per population census
PM Imran welcomes children returning to schools

PM Imran welcomes children returning to schools
Pakistan readies to pay $27m to Broadsheet after London accounts frozen

Pakistan readies to pay $27m to Broadsheet after London accounts frozen

Centre committed to developing Southern Balochistan: Asad Umar

Centre committed to developing Southern Balochistan: Asad Umar
Fazlur Rehman calls on PTI ally Chaudhry Shujaat 'to inquire about his health'

Fazlur Rehman calls on PTI ally Chaudhry Shujaat 'to inquire about his health'

Latest

view all