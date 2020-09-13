Light rain expected in some parts of Karachi in next 24 hours: Met dept

It is forecasted that the port city will be partly cloudy over the next 24 hours, whereas, drizzle and light rain showers are expected in some areas. Photo: Geo.tv/File

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday said that light rain is expected in some parts of Karachi during the next 24 hours.

As per the details, a system has developed in the Indian state of Gujarat, which is heading towards Eastern Sindh. Under the influence of this low air pressure, Tharparkar, Badin, Mirpur Khas, Umer Court, Dadu, Sukkur, and Larkana are expected to receive light rain.

According to the PMD, the weather in Karachi will be partly cloudy over the next 24 hours, whereas, light rain is expected in some areas.

The minimum temperature in the metropolis was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius while the maximum is expected to reach 34 to 36 degrees Celsius.

The humidity in the city was recorded at 68%.