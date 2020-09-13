Anushka Sharma cradles her baby bump in latest stunning photo

Indian star Anushka Sharma, who is expecting her first baby with husband Virat Kohli, looked radiant as she cradles her baby bump in the latest adorable photo from the beachside in Dubai.



The Sultan actress, who is in Dubai for IPL, shared the sweet photo of her from the beach with an emotional caption.

Mom-to-be Anushka wrote, “Nothing is more real & humbling than experiencing creation of life in you. When this is not in your control then really what is?”

In the adorable photo, Anushka can be seen touching her growing baby bump.



Commenting on the post, Virat Kohli dropped a lovable comment saying “My whole world in one frame.”

Earlier, the celebrity couple in August had announced that they were expecting their first baby.

Anushka had shared a PDA-filled adorable picture with hubby and wrote, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”

