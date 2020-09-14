Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Sep 14 2020
Kangana Ranaut announces to leave Mumbai after being ‘terrorised’

Indian actress Kangana Ranaut, who arrived in Mumbai on September 9, has left the city with a ‘heavy heart’ after being ‘terrorised’ all these days.

Taking to Twitter, the Jhansi Ki Rani actress, who arrived in the city on September 9 amid the controversy, announced to leave her Mumbai residence after being 'terrorised' all these days.

She tweeted, “With a heavy heart leaving Mumbai, the way I was terrorised all these days constant attacks and abuses hurled at me attempts to break my house after my work place, alert security with lethal weapons around me.”

She has headed to her home in Manali, according to Indian media.

Kangana arrived in the city after the news that her Pali Hill residence had been partially demolished by BMC on grounds of structural violations after she was involved in a war of words with the Shiv Sena government.

Earlier on Sunday evening, Kangana held a meeting with Governor Bhagat Singh and explained her point of view to him and also requested that justice be given to her.

