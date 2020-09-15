Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Tuesday Sep 15 2020
Bollywood stars join hands to condemn media’s vilification of Rhea Chakraborty

Tuesday Sep 15, 2020

Rhea is presently behind bars in drugs-related charges by the Narcotics Control Bureau 

Bollywood stars are teaming up to call out the unfair coverage of Rhea Chakraborty in the drugs case.

The letter signed by a number of the industry’s bigwigs including Sonam Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, Gauri Shinde and Anurag Kashyap, was posted on a blog called Feminist Voices.

With over 2,500 signatories, the letter reads: 

“Hunt news, not women. We write to ask you, the news media, to stop this unfair witch hunt of Rhea Chakraborty and to stop fuelling moral polarities of good women to be deified and bad women to be crucified which endangers all women.”

Rhea is presently behind bars in drugs-related charges by the Narcotics Control Bureau which has led to a brutal media coverage of the actor following the death of her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput.

The letter further detailed how the media’s treatment was far more relaxed when Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan were going through the same process.

“We know you can be different — because we have seen you be kind and respectful to the Salman Khans and Sanjay Dutts of this world, urging us to think of their families, fans and careers.”

“But, when it comes to a young woman who has not even been proven to commit any crime, you have assassinated her character, egged an online mob on demonise her and her family, fuelled wrongful demands and called her arrest your victory. Victory over what? Young women daring to make their own lives in a society that grudges them their freedoms?”

