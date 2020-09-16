Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Wednesday Sep 16 2020
By
Web Desk

Sara Ali Khan, Sushant Singh and Rhea’s Lonvala parties filled with drugs and booze?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 16, 2020

Sara Ali Khan, Sushant, Rhea, Shraddha Kapoor used to have parties at the deceased star’s farmhouse

Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan has been ensnared in controversy ever since her name came afloat in the ongoing drugs case in the industry.

It was revealed by late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s farmhouse manager, Raees, that the two Kedarnath stars used to have parties with Rhea Chakraborty quite often.

As per India Today, these claims were also matched by boatman Jagdish Das who said in his statement given to Narcotics Control Bureau that Sara, Sushant, Rhea, Shraddha Kapoor and other stars from the industry used to have parties at the deceased star’s Lonavala farmhouse quite often which were also attended by suspected drug peddler Zaid Vilatra.

He further noted how during their island parties ganja and liquor were commonly used. 

