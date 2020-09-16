KP govt temporarily suspends Peshawar BRT service

KP govt to conduct a "comprehensive investigation and inspection of all buses" of the Peshawar BRT before restoring the service. Photo: Geo.tv/file

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Wednesday suspended the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service temporarily, as it conducts a technical review of the project's buses for safety purposes.



"A fresh review of BRT's buses will be held," said Spokesperson TransPeshawar Muhammad Omair. "The safety of the passengers is the institute's topmost priority," he added.



He said that a detailed review of the buses will be conducted by the company that manufactured them, adding that an investigation was also being carried out to determine why two buses of the project had caught fire earlier.



"A comprehensive investigation and inspection of all buses will be conducted," he said. "The BRT service will be restored after it is completely cleared [from defects] from all technical angles," added the spokesperson.



He said that the decision had been taken in the larger interest of Peshawar's citizens.



Three BRT buses have erupted into flames

