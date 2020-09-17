Kangana Ranaut and Urmila Matondkar lock horns over Bollywood's drug abuse row

Kangana Ranaut's list of enemies keeps getting longer and longer everyday and a new name has now been added to it.

The starlet's remarks about Bollywood having links with drug mafia were unwelcomed by many, including actor-politician Urmila Matondkar who lashed out at her recently.

Urmila slammed Kangana stating how she should begin fighting the drug mafia in her home state, Himachal Pradesh, first.

She also questioned the Queen actress about the origin of drugs.

Matondkar went on to question Kangana's failure to inform the police if she knew about drug abuse in Bollywood.

She even raised a question on the Y-plus security provided to her by the centre.

On her spat with Jaya Bachchan, Urmila said, "You cannot cross a certain line, speak ill of an industry that has made you everything. If some people are taking drugs or are drug addicts, you have no reason to compare it to mafia.

"When Kangana was not even born, Jaya ji was in the film industry. We're talking about a lady here (Jaya Bachchan) who has herself been an icon. Which part of Indian culture tells you to lash out at people like this?"

"Which girl from a civilised cultured house would use this kind of language? speaking about Jaya ji the way she did," she addd.

Reacting to her attack, Kangana blasted Urmila stating she is someone who is not famous for her acting talent, but item songs.

Kangana told Times Now, “The way she was talking about me, completely teasing through the interview, pulling faces or just making a mockery out of my struggles, attacking me on the facts that I am trying to please BJP for a ticket.

One doesn’t have to be a genius to figure that for me it is not very difficult to get a ticket. I don’t have to play with my life or get my property ruined," Kangana retorted.

“She isn’t known for acting for sure and is know for doing soft porn. If she can get a ticket, why won’t I get a ticket," she added.