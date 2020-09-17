Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Thursday Sep 17 2020
Mumbai Police tightens security outside Bachchan residence following Jaya's explosive remarks

Thursday Sep 17, 2020

The Bachchan residence is being heavily guarded by the Mumbai Police following Jaya Bachchan's remarks about Kangana Ranaut. 

According to a minister, the Maharashtra Police has beefed-up the security for Bachchan family.

A specially dedicated team will be deployed outside the Bachchans' house in Juhu, following any danger from threats.

"The police will increase the security to the Bachchan family after they faced trolling and harassment in the wake of Jaya Bachchan's statements in the Rajya Sabha," Mumbai Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh said on Wednesday.

The police will also take into accounts online bullying and harassment targeting the family, it was added.

On the contrary, opposition Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Nitesh Narayan Rane also demanded protection for Rohan Rai, a small-time actor who reportedly planned to marry his former girlfriend Disha Salian.

Disha was Sushant's former manager who passed away mysteriously a week before the actor.

Bachchan's residence is to be guarded by the police after Jaya lashed out at a few insiders trying to tarnish the film industry.

"Just because of a few persons, you cannot tarnish the entire industry. 'Jis thali mein khaate hain, ussi mein chhed karte hain' (biting the hand that feeds)," she said in her fiery speech.

