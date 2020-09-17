Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Thursday Sep 17 2020
By
Web Desk

Pooja Bhatt asks if anyone cares about the pain of those consuming drugs

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 17, 2020

Pooja Bhatt's tweet was in the wake of Narcotics Control Bureau launching an investigation

As Bollywood’s battle with the drug controversy escalates, many stars have been stepping forth to defend the industry.

Pooja Bhatt became the latest celebrity to defend Bollywood stars under the scanner, asking if anyone understood the plight of those who have been left with no choice but to resort to options like substance abuse to overcome the daily struggles of life.

“Does anyone care about people who live on the ultimate fringe of society,who use drugs to make the pain of living go away?” she tweeted.

“The ones who are too battered & broken to chase dreams but chase substances amidst much poverty & squalor? Anyone interested in their rehabilitation (sic)?” she added.

Her tweet was in the wake of Narcotics Control Bureau launching an investigation into the widespread use of drugs in Bollywood after the arrest of Rhea Chakraborty. 

More From Bollywood:

Karan Johar’s viral party video lands Deepika, Vicky Kaushal and others into trouble

Karan Johar’s viral party video lands Deepika, Vicky Kaushal and others into trouble
Taapsee Pannu defends Rhea Chakraborty, terms her media trial ‘shocking’

Taapsee Pannu defends Rhea Chakraborty, terms her media trial ‘shocking’

Swara Bhaskar slams Kangana over ‘disrespectful’ comments about Jaya Bachchan

Swara Bhaskar slams Kangana over ‘disrespectful’ comments about Jaya Bachchan

Anupam Kher shares a story about how he ended up meeting Robert De Niro, Havey Keitel

Anupam Kher shares a story about how he ended up meeting Robert De Niro, Havey Keitel

Mumbai Police tightens security outside Bachchan residence following Jaya's explosive remarks

Mumbai Police tightens security outside Bachchan residence following Jaya's explosive remarks

Sushant Singh Rajput was 'murdered,' alleges former manager

Sushant Singh Rajput was 'murdered,' alleges former manager
Hema Malini says drug abuse became rampant in Bollywood 'in the last few years only'

Hema Malini says drug abuse became rampant in Bollywood 'in the last few years only'
Kangana Ranaut and Urmila Matondkar lock horns over Bollywood's drug abuse row

Kangana Ranaut and Urmila Matondkar lock horns over Bollywood's drug abuse row
Katrina Kaif sends birthday greetings to Nick Jonas

Katrina Kaif sends birthday greetings to Nick Jonas
Akshay Kumar celebrates 18th birthday of son Aarav

Akshay Kumar celebrates 18th birthday of son Aarav
Kangana Ranaut warns her haters: ‘Women can be lethal if pushed to breaking point’

Kangana Ranaut warns her haters: ‘Women can be lethal if pushed to breaking point’

Taapsee Pannu stresses on the need for constructive dialogue to bring about change

Taapsee Pannu stresses on the need for constructive dialogue to bring about change

Latest

view all