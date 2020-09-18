Pakistan summons Indian envoy to protest against ceasefire violations

Indian forces, along the LoC and the WB, have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas. — Geo.tv/Files

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to register a strong protest over Indian occupation forces' ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) on 17th September 2020, resulting in serious injuries to three innocent civilians.

According to the statement from the Foreign Office, due to Indian forces' indiscriminate firing in Hotspring and Jandrot Sectors of the LoC, 15-year-old Irum Riaz, 26-year-old Nusrat Kausar, and 16-year-old Mukheel — residents of Andrala Nar Village — sustained serious injuries.

Indian forces, along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB), have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-calibre mortars and automatic weapons.

"This year, India has committed 2280 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 18 shahadats and serious injuries to 183 innocent civilians," read the statement.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

"These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security," the statement said.

It was conveyed that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

The Foreign Office asked the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.

"The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions," the statement added.