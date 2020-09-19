Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Saturday Sep 19 2020
By
Web Desk

Sunny Leone takes a jibe at Kangana Ranaut with cryptic post

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 19, 2020

Sunny Leone takes a jibe at Kangana Ranaut with cryptic post 

Kangana Ranaut came under fire after she said almost 99% of Bollywood actors are addicted to drugs.

The actress was even embroiled in a war of words with Urmila Matondkar and atrributed a highly derogatory name with her.

Kangana clarified her statement saying she did not mean to cause offense, and that the Hindi film industry had warmly welcomed Sunny Leone, a former adult star.

Reacting to Kangana's comments, Sunny posted a rather cryptic post on Friday.

Uploading a picture of herself, she wrote, "Lunch date! Catching up on world drama!”

She took a direct jab at Kangana in her second post wherein she said, “It’s funny how the people that know the least about you have the most to say.”

Since then, the starlet's post has been ‘liked’ over 700000 times. “Accurate!” one person wrote in the comments.

View this post on Instagram

Lunch date! Catching up on world drama!

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

Meanwhile, Kangana justified her comments regarding Urmila in statement recently.

“Liberal brigade once virtually lynched a renowned writer in to silence for saying people like Sunny Leone should not be our role models, Sunny is accepted by the industry and entire India as an artist, suddenly fake feminists equating being a porn star to something derogatory," she had said naming Sunny.

More From Bollywood:

Sushant Singh Rajput had a spark with Kriti Sanon, reveals late actor's close friend

Sushant Singh Rajput had a spark with Kriti Sanon, reveals late actor's close friend
Salman Khan was the only choice for 'Wanted', reveals Boney Kapoor

Salman Khan was the only choice for 'Wanted', reveals Boney Kapoor
NCB examines viral party video of Karan Johar's house

NCB examines viral party video of Karan Johar's house

Famed Indian fashion designer Sharbari Dutta dies of stroke at 63

Famed Indian fashion designer Sharbari Dutta dies of stroke at 63
Vikram Bhatt says drug abuse not exclusive to Bollywood: 'Is NCB created for film industry?'

Vikram Bhatt says drug abuse not exclusive to Bollywood: 'Is NCB created for film industry?'
Shilpa Shetty addresses fraud allegations targeting her and husband Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty addresses fraud allegations targeting her and husband Raj Kundra

Ishaan Khatter says people took racially offensive 'Khaali Peeli' song 'out of context'

Ishaan Khatter says people took racially offensive 'Khaali Peeli' song 'out of context'
Karan Johar’s viral party video lands Deepika, Vicky Kaushal and others into trouble

Karan Johar’s viral party video lands Deepika, Vicky Kaushal and others into trouble
Taapsee Pannu defends Rhea Chakraborty, terms her media trial ‘shocking’

Taapsee Pannu defends Rhea Chakraborty, terms her media trial ‘shocking’

Pooja Bhatt asks if anyone cares about the pain of those consuming drugs

Pooja Bhatt asks if anyone cares about the pain of those consuming drugs
Swara Bhaskar slams Kangana over ‘disrespectful’ comments about Jaya Bachchan

Swara Bhaskar slams Kangana over ‘disrespectful’ comments about Jaya Bachchan

Anupam Kher shares a story about how he ended up meeting Robert De Niro, Havey Keitel

Anupam Kher shares a story about how he ended up meeting Robert De Niro, Havey Keitel

Latest

view all