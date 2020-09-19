Motorway rape case: Prime suspect still at large 10 days after incident

The scope of investigation for the arrest of accused Abid has been extended to other provinces to ramp up search operations. Photo: Geo.tv/Files

The prime suspect of the Lahore Motorway incident, Abid Ali, remains at large even after 10 days have passed since the crime occurred – when two armed men allegedly gang-raped a woman on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway before robbing her of money and other valuables.

Police conducted search operations in the different areas of Sheikhupura, Kasur, and Nankana Sahib after receiving information and evidence related to the presence of the accused in the aforementioned areas.



However, law enforcement agencies have not yet been able to apprehend Abid. On the other hand, the scope of the investigation for the prime accused has been extended to other provinces where Punjab Police is in touch with the police forces of other provinces to tighten the search operation.

To ensure the suspect does not evade arrest, the entry and exit routes of Punjab have been blocked.



Read more: Prime suspect in Lahore motorway rape may change appearance to evade arrest

Nankana Sahib police spokesperson said that raided the house of Abid's sister-in-law in the city last night after receiving a tip-off about his presence in the area. However, police were not able to arrest him.

Abid may change appearance to fool authorities, say police



Police also suspect that the accused may change his appearance in order to dodge police, therefore, various pictures of Abid in disguises have been shared.

These images have been sent out via WhatsApp and plastered across police stations so that if anyone spots someone bearing resemblance to any of the photos, they may easily inform authorities.

Among the four photos distributed, one shows Abid with his original face and hairstyle, a second one with a bald head and moustache, another where he is clean-shaved with a bald head, and the last with a French beard. In all four, his primary features have not been altered.

To date, authorities have taken four men into custody, of whom one has confessed to involvement in the horrific crime.