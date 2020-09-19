Parliamentarians tax directory had 'incorrect details' of Senator Faisal Javed: FBR

Country’s taxman says that the 'correct record' showed that the senator had paid Rs 46, 127 in taxesfor the year 2018. Photo: File

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday clarified that the parliamentarians’ tax directory had “incorrect details” of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed, adding that the lawmaker had paid Rs46, 127 in taxes in 2018.

In a series of tweets, the FBR spokesperson said that the senator had approached the tax collecting authority and informed that the national identity card and tax paid was “incorrectly mentioned” in the directory.

“Upon verification from record, it has been found that CNIC and tax paid by the senator is correctly mentioned in the Tax Directory of all taxpayers for Tax Year 2018 at serial No. 499903, however Parliamentarians Directory contains incorrect details of his CNIC and tax payment,” said the FBR.

The bureau said that the “correct record” showed that the senator had paid Rs 46, 127, in taxes, adding that the parliamentarians’ directory has also been “updated”. The FBR also apologised to the senator for the “inconvenience” on the “inadvertent mistake”.

The FBR on Friday released a tax directory of Pakistan's elected representatives for the year 2018 showing former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as the highest tax-paying lawmaker.

However, when the directory was published it had shown that the senator, who is seen as a close aide to PM Imran Khan, did not pay any taxes for the year 2018. The error was soon rectified after the senator pointed out that he had paid his taxes.