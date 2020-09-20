Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Sunday Sep 20 2020
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 20, 2020

Salman Khan channels his inner boss in 'Bigg Boss season 14' teaser 

Salman Khan and the makers of Bigg Boss season 14 have released the teasor of the upcoming season amid much hype. 

The newly released teaser features Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar giving a strict warning to the participants of the show.

Towards the end of the clip, Salman appears saying, “Bigg Boss denge 2020 ko jawab.”

An earlier clip shared by the makers of the show featured Salman Khan mopping the floor.

“Salman says everyone is bored of shuttling between home and work. But not to phikar as life is about to change with Bigg Boss’s power-packed entertainment coming for their rescue," the video was captioned.

Meanwhile, Indian Express cited a source as saying, “Throughout the lockdown, people have missed certain activities, be it shopping, eating out or watching films. As part of the luxury tasks, contestants would be able to win a chance to enjoy these in the Bigg Boss 14 house. As Salman Khan said in the teaser videos, this would be a befitting reply to 2020.”

