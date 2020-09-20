Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Sunday Sep 20 2020
By
Web Desk

Kangana Ranaut says drug mafia, sexism, piracy, nepotism are plaguing the industry

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 20, 2020

Kangana Ranaut says drug mafia, sexism, piracy, nepotism are plaguing the industry

B-Town actor Kangana Ranaut has become the talk of town yet again as she stressed on the need to save India’s film industry from ‘terrorists.’

Turning to her Twitter account, the Queen actor claimed that Bollywood is not the top industry in the world as she gave her take about the many problems standing in the way.

“People's perception that top film industry in India is Hindi film Industry is wrong. Telugu film industry has ascended itself to the top position and now catering films to pan India in multiple languages, many hindi films being shot in Ramoji Hyderabad," she wrote.

This came subsequent to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announcing his plans of a film city in the state.

"I applaud this announcement by @myogiadityanath ji. We need many reforms in the film industry, first of all we need one big film industry called Indian film industry.. we are divided based on many factors, Hollywood films get advantage of this. One industry but many Film Cities,” she tweeted about his decision.

“Reason is the atrocious quality of most Hindi films and their monopoly over theatre screens, also media created aspirational imagine for Hollywood films," she went on to say.

"We need to save the industry from various terrorists -- Nepotism terrorism, Drug Mafia terrorism, Sexism terrorism, religious and regional terrorism, Foreign films terrorism, Piracy terrorism, Labourer's exploitation terrorism, and Talent exploitation terrorism,” she added.

More From Bollywood:

Shabana Azmi opens up about surviving horrific road accident: ‘It was a close shave’

Shabana Azmi opens up about surviving horrific road accident: ‘It was a close shave’

Parineeti Chopra initially refused to star alongside Sushant Singh, says Anurag Kashyap

Parineeti Chopra initially refused to star alongside Sushant Singh, says Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap lands in trouble as actress Payal Ghosh accuses him of sexual abuse

Anurag Kashyap lands in trouble as actress Payal Ghosh accuses him of sexual abuse

Salman Khan channels his inner boss in 'Bigg Boss season 14' teaser

Salman Khan channels his inner boss in 'Bigg Boss season 14' teaser

Malaika Arora moves out of quarantine as she recovers from coronavirus

Malaika Arora moves out of quarantine as she recovers from coronavirus
Meena Kumari’s son bashes Kangana Ranaut over ‘upsetting’ comments

Meena Kumari’s son bashes Kangana Ranaut over ‘upsetting’ comments
Neha Dhupia opens up on her lucky ‘survival’ within Bollywood

Neha Dhupia opens up on her lucky ‘survival’ within Bollywood
Malaika Arora returns with family at home after contracting COVID-19

Malaika Arora returns with family at home after contracting COVID-19
Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter’s ‘racist’ ‘Khaali Peeli’ track retitled yet again

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter’s ‘racist’ ‘Khaali Peeli’ track retitled yet again
Sushant Singh Rajput had a spark with Kriti Sanon, reveals late actor's close friend

Sushant Singh Rajput had a spark with Kriti Sanon, reveals late actor's close friend
Sunny Leone takes a jibe at Kangana Ranaut with cryptic post

Sunny Leone takes a jibe at Kangana Ranaut with cryptic post

Salman Khan was the only choice for 'Wanted', reveals Boney Kapoor

Salman Khan was the only choice for 'Wanted', reveals Boney Kapoor

Latest

view all