Kangana Ranaut says drug mafia, sexism, piracy, nepotism are plaguing the industry

B-Town actor Kangana Ranaut has become the talk of town yet again as she stressed on the need to save India’s film industry from ‘terrorists.’

Turning to her Twitter account, the Queen actor claimed that Bollywood is not the top industry in the world as she gave her take about the many problems standing in the way.

“People's perception that top film industry in India is Hindi film Industry is wrong. Telugu film industry has ascended itself to the top position and now catering films to pan India in multiple languages, many hindi films being shot in Ramoji Hyderabad," she wrote.

This came subsequent to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announcing his plans of a film city in the state.

"I applaud this announcement by @myogiadityanath ji. We need many reforms in the film industry, first of all we need one big film industry called Indian film industry.. we are divided based on many factors, Hollywood films get advantage of this. One industry but many Film Cities,” she tweeted about his decision.

“Reason is the atrocious quality of most Hindi films and their monopoly over theatre screens, also media created aspirational imagine for Hollywood films," she went on to say.

"We need to save the industry from various terrorists -- Nepotism terrorism, Drug Mafia terrorism, Sexism terrorism, religious and regional terrorism, Foreign films terrorism, Piracy terrorism, Labourer's exploitation terrorism, and Talent exploitation terrorism,” she added.