Kangana slammed by Sona Mohapatra for ‘playing a messiah’ by ‘using a tragic death’

Sona Mohapatra slammed Kangana for using the death of Sushant Singh Rajput to fuel her own agenda

Famed Indian singer Sona Mohapatra has hit out at actor Kangana Ranaut over her endless attacks aimed at fellow celebrities.

The singer also slammed the Queen actor for using the death of Sushant Singh Rajput to fuel her own agenda.

“The number of misogynistic slurs spilling from her mouth now makes me wonder about the ‘feminist scholars’ who had hated on me in 2017 when I’d called out Kangana.My choice of words I’m not too proud of but nevertheless had smelt the problem a mile away,” tweeted Kangana.

Responding to that Sona wrote: “Calling others Gold digger, mafia bimbo, Sasti copy, Soft porn star ?!?Playing the messiah of the masses by using a tragic death is the worst act of opportunism. Doesn’t make you the pillar of virtue, justice or the flagbearer of ‘Hindu Cultural values’. Highlights the worst side.”

Earlier, in an open letter addressed to Kangana, Sona had written: “Dear Kangana, I have always cheered loudly, in private & in public for you. Long, long before you turned queen et all but your current run across the airwaves regurgitating personal details of your love life over & over again, washing dirty linen in public & more so as part of a professional PR campaign before your film release is in bad taste. No two ways about it. Also, it does a big dis-service to the cause of feminism & fair play.”

