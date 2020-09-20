Two foreign diplomats who lost their way during hiking in Islamabad’s Margalla Hills rescued

Can't connect right now! retry
ISLAMABAD: Two foreign diplomats who lost their way during hiking in Margalla Hills have been rescued, a statement from the Islamabad Police said on Saturday.

Upon receiving the information, the police sprung into action and found the two diplomats safe and sound from the area, read the statement posted on Twitter.

Inspector General Islamabad Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan appreciated the timely assistance of deputy inspector general operations and commended the entire police team for the prompt response.

Reportedly, two Hungarians diplomats went missing after they went hiking in the hills and forgot their way back.

The diplomats have been identified as the second secretary at the Hungarian Embassy and a female attaché at the mission.

