Bollywood
Sunday Sep 20 2020
Bollywood star Kishore Shetty arrested on drug charges

Sunday Sep 20, 2020

Police have arrested Bollywood actor and dancer Kishore Aman Shetty for selling drugs, Indian media reported.

According to the media reports, reality show Dance India Dance and film ABCD star was allegedly trying to sell the drugs he bought from Mumbai.

According to Mangaluru police commissioner, the 30-year-old actor-dancer was selling drugs along with his accomplice Aqeel Nausheel in Mangalore city of Karnataka.

A case has been registered against Kishore and Nausheel under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) and police will also probe their drug connection to Mumbai.

Kishore was a participant in India’s popular dance reality show Dance India Dance and was also part of hit film ABCD: Any Body Can Dance.

Mahesh Bhatt's kids, Pooja, Shaheen, Alia Bhatt pen touching tributes amid controversy

Kareena Kapoor wants to ‘sit back’ as she enters her 40th year

Dia Mirza speaks out against the widespread practice of objectifying women in Bollywood

Kangana slammed by Sona Mohapatra for ‘playing a messiah’ by ‘using a tragic death’

Shabana Azmi opens up about surviving horrific road accident: ‘It was a close shave’

Parineeti Chopra initially refused to star alongside Sushant Singh, says Anurag Kashyap

Kangana Ranaut says drug mafia, sexism, piracy, nepotism are plaguing the industry

Anurag Kashyap lands in trouble as actress Payal Ghosh accuses him of sexual abuse

Salman Khan channels his inner boss in 'Bigg Boss season 14' teaser

Malaika Arora moves out of quarantine as she recovers from coronavirus

Meena Kumari’s son bashes Kangana Ranaut over ‘upsetting’ comments

Neha Dhupia opens up on her lucky ‘survival’ within Bollywood

