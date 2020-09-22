Can't connect right now! retry
Sara Ali Khan was mistaken for a beggar after she was seen dancing alone on the street

B-Town starlet Sara Ali Khan is one of Bollywood's most unforgettable faces with her undying charm and unmatched beauty. 

However, even this diva, who has been in the spotlight since her childhood, courtesy of her parents, had once been mistaken for a beggar on the street while she was dancing alone.

In a clip from her interview with Zoom, that has been making rounds on social media, the 25-year-old can be seen narrating the incident that happened several years ago.

“I was outside with my brother, who was in a pram, and we were with our help. It was the three of us outside. I started dancing. People stopped to give money because they thought I was begging,” she recalled.

“I kept it. I realised, ‘Paise mil rahe hai, kuch bhi kar lo, karte raho (I’m getting money for doing anything, so I might as well keep at it)!’ I started dancing more and more,” she said.

Soon after Saif and Amrita came out to get their children, their domestic help informed them how Sara had bagged a few bucks because people thought she was “cute.”

“My mother was like, ‘Cute nahi, yeh bhikharan lagi, isliye paise de diye (They did not find her cute, they thought she was a beggar, which is why they gave her money)!’,” she said. 

