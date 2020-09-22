Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Sep 22 2020
By
Web Desk

BISE Sahiwal to announce intermediate result 2020 today

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 22, 2020

BISE Sahiwal to announce intermediate result 2020 today

SAHIWAL: The Sahiwal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) will announce the results of intermediate annual examinations 2020 Part I and Part II on Tuesday (today), September 22, 2020.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi, Multan, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, DG Khan and Gujranwala boards will also announce the results today.

According to the chairman BISE Lahore, the results will be announced at 5:00 PM.

Last week, all the nine BISEs in Punjab announced the results of Secondary School Certificate (Matriculation) Annual Examinations 2020.

Students can find their results on geo.tv.

More From Pakistan:

PM Imran Khan stops ministers from issuing 'unnecessary' statements: sources

PM Imran Khan stops ministers from issuing 'unnecessary' statements: sources
Schools shut due to violation of safety rules, not surge in infections: education minister

Schools shut due to violation of safety rules, not surge in infections: education minister
After 8 years, 2 MQM workers sentenced to death in Baldia factory fire case

After 8 years, 2 MQM workers sentenced to death in Baldia factory fire case
FINCEN files — The Pakistani link

FINCEN files — The Pakistani link
BISE Sargodha to announce intermediate result 2020 today

BISE Sargodha to announce intermediate result 2020 today
BISE DG Khan to announce intermediate result 2020 today

BISE DG Khan to announce intermediate result 2020 today
Pakistani soldier martyred in Afghan cross-border attack: ISPR

Pakistani soldier martyred in Afghan cross-border attack: ISPR
BISE Gujranwala to announce intermediate result 2020 today

BISE Gujranwala to announce intermediate result 2020 today
President Alvi confers Hilal-e-Pakistan on outgoing Chinese envoy

President Alvi confers Hilal-e-Pakistan on outgoing Chinese envoy
BISE Bahawalpur to announce intermediate result 2020 today

BISE Bahawalpur to announce intermediate result 2020 today
BISE Rawalpindi to announce intermediate result 2020 today

BISE Rawalpindi to announce intermediate result 2020 today
BISE Faisalabad to announce intermediate result 2020 today

BISE Faisalabad to announce intermediate result 2020 today

Latest

view all